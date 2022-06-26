Shotcut 22.06 Video Editor Adds Support For Lottie Animations, Filter Improvements

Shotcut remains one of the leading open-source, cross-platform video editors built atop the MLT Multimedia Framework with FFmpeg. Out this week is Shotcut 22.06 as the newest feature update to this non-linear video editing solution.
Shotcut 22.06 integrates Glaxnimate as a 2D vector drawing and animation program that is shipped as part of this video editor. Glaxnimate is designed to be a simple and fast vector graphics animation program. Those wanting to learn more about the standalone Glaxnimate can do so via this project page.
Shotcut 22.06 also adds support for reading Lottie and Rawr JSON animation file formats, Shotcut can now allow synchronizing clips based on similar audio, support for keyframes to the audio filters for low pass / high pass / reverb, support for fractional display scaling under Microsoft Windows, new keyboard shortcuts, and numerous bug fixes. Shotcut 22.06 also now uses the CMake build system with finally moving off the qmake build system.
Downloads and more details on the Shotcut 22.06 release via Shotcut.org.
