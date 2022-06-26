Shotcut 22.06 Video Editor Adds Support For Lottie Animations, Filter Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 26 June 2022 at 05:07 AM EDT. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Shotcut remains one of the leading open-source, cross-platform video editors built atop the MLT Multimedia Framework with FFmpeg. Out this week is Shotcut 22.06 as the newest feature update to this non-linear video editing solution.

Shotcut 22.06 integrates Glaxnimate as a 2D vector drawing and animation program that is shipped as part of this video editor. Glaxnimate is designed to be a simple and fast vector graphics animation program. Those wanting to learn more about the standalone Glaxnimate can do so via this project page.


Glaxnimate


Shotcut 22.06 also adds support for reading Lottie and Rawr JSON animation file formats, Shotcut can now allow synchronizing clips based on similar audio, support for keyframes to the audio filters for low pass / high pass / reverb, support for fractional display scaling under Microsoft Windows, new keyboard shortcuts, and numerous bug fixes. Shotcut 22.06 also now uses the CMake build system with finally moving off the qmake build system.

Downloads and more details on the Shotcut 22.06 release via Shotcut.org.
1 Comment
Related News
GIMP 2.10.32 Released With JPEG-XL Backported & Other Work While Waiting On GIMP 3.0
FreeCAD 0.20 Released For Open-Source CAD Software
FreeDesktop.org GitLab Service Restored
LinuxBoot Joins The Open-Source Firmware Foundation
Blender 3.2 Debuts With AMD GPU Linux Rendering Support
lighttpd 1.4.65 Released With WebSockets Over HTTP/2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: Rust For The Kernel Could Possibly Be Merged For Linux 5.20
The Bizarre Case Of Zstd's Very Slow Performance On Arch Linux
Linus Torvalds' Latest Commentary Against -O3'ing The Linux Kernel
Experimental -O3 Optimizing The Linux Kernel For Better Performance Brought Up Again
Meta's Transparent Memory Offloading Saves Them 20~32% Of Memory Per Linux Server
EPEL Statistics Show Recent Surge In Rocky Linux Usage Past AlmaLinux, CentOS Stream
Wine 7.11 Released With Zero-Copy Support For GStreamer
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Source Code Published