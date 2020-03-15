Shortwave Sees First Stable Release As GNOME Internet Radio Player

After being in development for two years, GNOME Shortwave has seen its first stable release shortly after this week's GNOME 3.36 desktop debut.
Shortwave is a GTK-based Internet radio player that supports tuning into more than twenty-five thousand stations. Shortwave supports the automatic recording of songs, streaming via the Google Cast protocol, an adaptive interface to work across a variety of devices, and integrates nicely with the modern GNOME Shell desktop.
More details on the first stable GNOME Shortave radio player release via this blog post.
