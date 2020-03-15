Shortwave Sees First Stable Release As GNOME Internet Radio Player
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 15 March 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNOME --
After being in development for two years, GNOME Shortwave has seen its first stable release shortly after this week's GNOME 3.36 desktop debut.

Shortwave is a GTK-based Internet radio player that supports tuning into more than twenty-five thousand stations. Shortwave supports the automatic recording of songs, streaming via the Google Cast protocol, an adaptive interface to work across a variety of devices, and integrates nicely with the modern GNOME Shell desktop.


More details on the first stable GNOME Shortave radio player release via this blog post.
2 Comments
Related News
GNOME 3.36 Released With Latest Wayland Improvements, Parental Controls, New Lock Screen
GNOME 3.36 Set To Be Released Today With Ongoing Wayland + Performance Improvements
GNOME Shell + Mutter 3.36 Released Following Last Minute Fixes
GNOME 3.36 RC2 Released Ahead Of The Official Desktop Update Next Week
GNOME's Genius Math Tool Finally Ported To GTK3
GNOME Shell To Ship New App For Managing Extensions
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Acer Is Launching In Germany What Could Be A Great AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Linux Laptop
Thermal Pressure On Tap For Linux 5.7 So The Scheduler Can Be Aware Of Overheating CPUs
APT 2.0 Released For Debian Package Management
Systemd 245 Released - First Version Including Systemd-Homed
AMD Is Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer To Work On Their Graphics Driver
Linux 5.1 To Linux 5.6 Benchmarks On The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
GNOME 3.36 RC2 Released Ahead Of The Official Desktop Update Next Week