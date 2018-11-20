Feral Is Bringing Shadow of the Tomb Raider To Linux

While waiting for the release of Warhammer II today, Feral Interactive just announced they will be releasing Shadow of the Tomb Raider for Linux (and macOS) in 2019.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider just recently premiered for Windows as the latest release in this Lara Croft franchise. The game is graphically impressive and is quite popular at the moment on Windows.
Feral will be releasing their Linux/macOS port of Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2019.
This will surely be another Vulkan-exclusive game port for Linux. More details on their Linux port expected after the new year.
