Feral Is Bringing Shadow of the Tomb Raider To Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 20 November 2018 at 08:54 AM EST. 7 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
While waiting for the release of Warhammer II today, Feral Interactive just announced they will be releasing Shadow of the Tomb Raider for Linux (and macOS) in 2019.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider just recently premiered for Windows as the latest release in this Lara Croft franchise. The game is graphically impressive and is quite popular at the moment on Windows.

Feral will be releasing their Linux/macOS port of Shadow of the Tomb Raider in 2019.


This will surely be another Vulkan-exclusive game port for Linux. More details on their Linux port expected after the new year.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Total War: WARHAMMER II Launching For Linux Next Week
Feral Announces Linux System Requirements For Vulkan-Powered Total War: WARHAMMER II
DXVK 0.92 Released With Fixes For Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Other Games
Microsoft Acquires Obsidian & inXile Entertainment
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan
It's Now Been Six Years Since Valve Began Rolling Out Steam For Linux
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
Debian Packages To Eliminate Vendor-Specific Patches, Affecting Downstreams Like Ubuntu
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
SteamOS/Linux Requirements For Valve's Artifact Is Just A Vulkan Intel/AMD/NVIDIA GPU