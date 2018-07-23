Mozilla's Servo Has Been Picking Up A Number Of WebGL Improvements

After being on hiatus since the end of April, Mozilla's Servo Blog has finally put out a status update concerning their web engine improvements made over the past three months.
What really stands out in their additions to Servo over the past three months include many WebGL additions. Servo now has a number of WebGL API corrections, support for more getParameter values, several more WebGL extensions are now supported, instanced drawing calls support, better support for the uniform API calls, and other improvements. EXT_blend_minmax and EXT_texture_filter_anisotropic are among the extensions newly added to Servo.
The big focus on WebGL isn't too surprising since March has been the effort to enhance Servo for VR/AR and mixed reality use-cases. In fact, Servo is being driven by the mixed reality team. At least until there is a working "Web Vulkan" that is widely adopted, WebGL remains very important for browser-based AR/VR rendering.
Besides better WebGL support, Servo developers have also x86 Android builds now working, SIMD improvements, more properties implemented, and a wide variety of other enhancements.
More details on the recent Servo activities via the Servo.org blog.
