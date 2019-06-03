Mozilla's Servo Beginning To Work On Linux Video Acceleration
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 3 June 2019 at 01:56 PM EDT. 10 Comments
Mozilla developers working on the Servo browser engine code have begun implementing hardware-accelerated video playback for Linux.

With Linux video acceleration for browsers often being neglected, it's good to see Linux support now being worked on for Servo's video acceleration code path.

At this stage the initial code is about passing the OpenGL context and native display address down to the media player code.

The start of the Linux accelerated video playback work was confirmed in today's This Week in Servo 130. Other Servo happenings include Windows ARM64 support, WebDriver support for automated tests, implementing more off-screen canvas APIs, support for running Servo on Windows with the ANGLE layer, updated JavaScript engine, compressed texture support for OpenGL, and more.
