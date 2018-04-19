Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass Is Coming With Linux Support
Croteam today released a trailer for their upcoming game Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass.

This Serious Sam 4 title will be formally introduced this June at the E3 gaming conference, but for now is the trailer and announcement that more details will be announced soon.

The Steam page does list SteamOS + Linux as part of the system requirements area while the actual hardware requirements are yet to be detailed. Though seeing as Croteam has been great about Linux for years, it's really not surprising their new game would see Linux support. With the new game being built off their latest engine code, it's almost a definite guarantee they will be using the Vulkan API.

But for now all that's left is the quick teaser trailer:

