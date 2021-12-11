SeaBIOS 1.15 Released With Better NVMe & USB Device Support

SeaBIOS as the open-source x86 BIOS implementation commonly used by QEMU as well as a Coreboot payload is out with a new release.
SeaBIOS 1.15 is the open-source project's first release in sixteen months. Highlights of SeaBIOS 1.15 include better support for USB devices with multiple interfaces, support for USB xHCI devices using direct MMIO access, NVMe support improvements, and increased "f-segment" RAM allocations for BIOS tables. Plus there is the usual assortment of bug fixes and code clean-ups that have come about over the past year.
Downloads and more details on this open-source BIOS implementation via SeaBIOS.org. Coreboot has already updated its payload copy against SeaBIOS 1.15.
Add A Comment