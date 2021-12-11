SeaBIOS 1.15 Released With Better NVMe & USB Device Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 11 December 2021 at 05:12 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
SeaBIOS as the open-source x86 BIOS implementation commonly used by QEMU as well as a Coreboot payload is out with a new release.

SeaBIOS 1.15 is the open-source project's first release in sixteen months. Highlights of SeaBIOS 1.15 include better support for USB devices with multiple interfaces, support for USB xHCI devices using direct MMIO access, NVMe support improvements, and increased "f-segment" RAM allocations for BIOS tables. Plus there is the usual assortment of bug fixes and code clean-ups that have come about over the past year.

Downloads and more details on this open-source BIOS implementation via SeaBIOS.org. Coreboot has already updated its payload copy against SeaBIOS 1.15.
Add A Comment
Related News
Blender 3.0 Shines As A Huge Update For This Leading Open-Source 3D Modeling Software
Tesseract 5.0 Released For This Leading Open-Source OCR Engine
OpenPrinting Releases CUPS 2.4 With AirPrint, OAuth 2.0 Support
Wireshark 3.6 Released With Support For World of Warcraft "WOWW" Protocol, Many Others
Blender 3.0's Cycles X Rendering Performance Is Looking Great
PAPPL 1.1 Nears Release As Modern Open-Source Printer Application Framework
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Sad State Of Web Browser Support Currently Within Debian
Fedora 36 Planning To Run Wayland By Default With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted
Blender 3.0 Shines As A Huge Update For This Leading Open-Source 3D Modeling Software
Firefox 95 Ready With RLBox Sandboxing Across All Platforms
LLVM Clang 14 Lands An "Amazing" Performance Optimization
Arch-Based EndeavourOS 21.4 Released With FSTRIM, Btrfs Zstd, PipeWire By Default
Mesa's Classic Drivers Have Been Retired - Affecting ATI R100/R200 & More