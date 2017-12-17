ScummVM 2.0 Released To Relive Some Gaming Classics
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 17 December 2017 at 02:11 PM EST. 2 Comments
ScummVM 2.0 has been released as a major update to this open-source game engine recreation project.

ScummVM has advanced well past just supporting the original LucasArts adventure games and with today's v2.0 rollout supports "23 brand new old games", including many older Sierra adventure titles. Among the games that can now be played atop ScummVM 2.0 are Police Quest 4, Lighthouse, Leisure Suit Larry 6/7, King's Quest VII, Full Pipe, and many other titles.

In addition to many new games being supported, ScummVM 2.0 also has improvements to existing games including better audio and video capabilities.

Those wishing to learn more about ScummVM 2.0 can do so via ScummVM.org.
