Sculpt OS 20.08 Released With Redesigned GUI Stack
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 19 September 2020 at 02:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Building off the recent Genode OS 20.08 operating system framework release is now Sculpt OS 20.08 as the open-source project's general purpose operating system attempt.

Sculpt OS 20.08 pulls in the notable Genode 20.08 changes like the redesigned GUI stack with better responsiveness and other benefits. It also includes the ability to run the Falk web browser as the first Chromium-based browser on Genode/Sculpt.

Sculpt OS is Genode's effort around creating a general purpose OS but for right now is still largely limited to developers, hobbyists, and those wishing to tinker around with new operating systems.


More details on Sculpt OS 20.08 via Genode.org. A bootable image is available for download or for easy experimenting it does run gracefully within QEMU.
Add A Comment
Related News
Gentoo Offers Up New Easy Kernel Options
Gentoo's Portage 3.0 Stabilized With Much Faster Dependency Calculations
Haiku Seeing Better Rust Support Following Important Fix
Linux From Scratch 10.0 Released For Rolling Your Own Linux Installation From Source
Amazon's Bottlerocket Hits GA As Linux Distribution Optimized For Containers
Genode OS 20.08 Has Chromium Web Engine Running, Low-Level GUI Work
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
Mark Shuttleworth Comments Following Ubuntu Community Friction, Uncertainty
Security Researchers Detail New "BlindSide" Speculative Execution Attack
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux"
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Kernel Bisecting Has Never Been Faster Than With AMD EPYC + AMD Threadripper
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
Gamescope Continues Advancing As Wayland/Vulkan Compositor Backed By Valve