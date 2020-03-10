Sculpt OS 20.02 Released - Built Off Genode, Now Includes File Manager + Editor
Sculpt OS is the general purpose operating system built off the Genode operating system framework. Out now is their version 20.02 update that tries to make the OS more approachable.

Given they are trying to make Sculpt OS a general purpose OS, they determined their reliance on command-line utilities is a barrier for adoption. So with Sculpt OS 20.02 they have introduced a custom graphical file manager and text editor. They hope the file manager and editor will make it easier tweaking the system state while the CLI options remain available.


Those wanting to learn more about Genode's Sculpt OS 20.02 can do so at Genode.org.
