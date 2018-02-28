Sculpt Aims To Be A General-Purpose OS Built Atop Genode
28 February 2018
The Sculpt operating system that aims for day-to-day / general purpose use-cases and built atop the Genode OS Framework is now available.

Sculpt is a Genode-powered operating system for general purpose computing. At this stage it's quite rudimentary but they are working towards making it resemble a traditional operating system, ready-to-use ISO images will come in the future, they are still to develop their interactive GUI, and further down the road -- possibly by the end of 2018 -- they hope it will be ready for a community experience.

Besides working on Sculpt, Genode OS developers have also been working on security improvements around package installation/updates, infrastructure improvements, updated Nim language support, a new trace-logging component, and more.

More details on Sculpt and their operating system framework can be found via the Genode 18.02 release notes.
