Testing of the release candidate earlier this month went well and out now is the official Scientific Linux 7.5 release.Scientific Linux 7.5 is the re-spin derived from upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 and its many changes/improvements This Scientific Linux 7.5 release comes about one month after the official RHEL 7.5 release and just days after the CentOS 7.5 release Scientific Linux 7.5 can be downloaded from ScientificLinux.org