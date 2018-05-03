Following last month's release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5, the Scientific Linux community is preparing to release their re-based downstream of RHEL.
RHEL 7.5 brings the Permabit Virtual Data Optimizer, better Windows infrastructure integration, full support for Buildah, and various other improvements.
Scientific Linux 7.5 re-bases its packages against the source packages of the upstream RHEL 7.5. In the process they have also updated OpenAFS, fixed an Anaconda installer crash, and also no longer package NetworkManager for their i686 build.
Scientific Linux hopes to release their v7.5 update next week on 10 May but for now you can test the release candidate via yesterday's RC announcement.
