Adding to the list of changes coming to Linux 4.18 are updates to CPUFreq's "Schedutil" CPU frequency scaling governor.
Schedutil is the newest CPUFreq governor introduced back during Linux 4.7 as an alternative to ondemand, performance, and others. What makes Schedutil different and interesting is that it makes use of CPU scheduler utilization data for its decisions about CPU frequency control.
Over time Schedutil has become wiser about its CPU frequency selection for better performance and power-savings compared to other CPUFreq governors and P-State, but it's still not perfect yet.
Coming with Linux 4.18 is a change to workaround CPUFreq update requests potentially being dropped. There are also fixes around the iowait boost mode.
Come the Linux 4.18 cycle next month I'll likely be doing some fresh CPUFreq/P-State scaling driver benchmarks for those interested to see how the situation plays out following this next round of power management updates.
