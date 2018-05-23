Schedutil CPU Frequency Scaling Governor Improvements Coming To Linux 4.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 May 2018 at 09:35 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Adding to the list of changes coming to Linux 4.18 are updates to CPUFreq's "Schedutil" CPU frequency scaling governor.

Schedutil is the newest CPUFreq governor introduced back during Linux 4.7 as an alternative to ondemand, performance, and others. What makes Schedutil different and interesting is that it makes use of CPU scheduler utilization data for its decisions about CPU frequency control.

Over time Schedutil has become wiser about its CPU frequency selection for better performance and power-savings compared to other CPUFreq governors and P-State, but it's still not perfect yet.

Coming with Linux 4.18 is a change to workaround CPUFreq update requests potentially being dropped. There are also fixes around the iowait boost mode.

Come the Linux 4.18 cycle next month I'll likely be doing some fresh CPUFreq/P-State scaling driver benchmarks for those interested to see how the situation plays out following this next round of power management updates.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Spectre V2 & Meltdown Linux Fixes Might Get Disabled For Atom N270 & Other In-Order CPUs
Linux 4.9, 4.14, 4.16 Point Releases Bring SSBD For Spectre V4
ARM64 Mitigation Posted For Spectre 4 / SSBD
Linux 4.17 Lands Initial Spectre V4 "Speculative Store Bypass" For POWER CPUs
Spectre Variants 3A & 4 Exposed As Latest Speculative Execution Vulnerabilities
Looking Ahead To The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Popular News This Week
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
AMD Zen CPU Microcode Added To Linux-Firmware Tree, Bulldozer Updated
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
Feral's Linux Team Lead Is Leaving The Company
Lubuntu 18.10 Officially Switching From LXDE To LXQt
GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support