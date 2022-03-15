Linux Scheduler Build Improvements From "Fast Kernel Headers" Queued, FKH v3 Posted
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 15 March 2022 at 06:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Published at the start of the new year was 2.3k patches providing "fast kernel headers" as a major speed-up to Linux kernel build times and addressing the dependency hell among all the header files in the Linux kernel source tree. It will likely take some time for that massive patch series to work its way to mainline in full, but at least for Linux 5.18 already the patches touching the kernel's scheduler area are ready to land.

Thanks to Linux 5.17 getting pushed back a week and therefore allowing extra time for material to queue in "-next" branches ahead of the Linux 5.18 merge window, the fast kernel header patches affecting the scheduler area were queued up.

Merged to sched/core this morning were the "fast header" patches affecting it. Several hundred lines of code were reworked just for the "sched/" code as part of this massive rework to the Linux kernel's header file structuring.


As for the time needed to build just the scheduler portion of the kernel, these patches dropped the CPU time used by 60.9%. The wall clock time dropped by 3.9%. Though with the scheduler code being a small fraction of the overall kernel size, this is just a tiny fraction of the overall build time. Once the fast header series is mainlined in larger portion is when users and CI/CD farms will likely begin noticing the fruits of this long in-development work.

Meanwhile, minutes ago, Ingo Molnar has just published his v3 patches of the "fast kernel headers". With this series is still over 2,300 patches and affecting 180k lines of new code and removing 74.5k lines of code.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.17 Pushed Back Due To The New Spectre Attack, Other Headaches
Roadtest Proposed As A New Driver Testing Framework For Linux
Linux x86 Ready To Remove Its Old 32-bit a.out Support
Linux 5.18 To Bring New Intel Drivers, Optimization For AMD EPYC, C11 & Much More
Linux Plans To Stop Building a.out Support On Alpha & M68k To See If Anyone Cares
Linux 5.18 Plans To Switch From C89 To C11/GNU11 C Version
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.18 Plans To Switch From C89 To C11/GNU11 C Version
BHI: The Newest Spectre Vulnerability Affecting Intel & Arm CPUs
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On SMP/Multi-Core Support
AMD Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Closing In On 4 Million Lines
Mesa 22.0 Released With Vulkan 1.3, Many Open-Source Intel & AMD Driver Improvements
Firefox 98 Set For Release With Dialog Element, Still Working On Wayland Support
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS To Carry GNOME Triple Buffering Support
MGLRU Continues To Look Very Promising For Linux Kernel Performance