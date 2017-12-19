Schaller On Why The "Year Of The Linux Desktop" Hasn't Happened

Christian believes that holding back to the Linux desktop from conquering has been the fragmented market, the lack of specialized and big name applications being natively available, Linux not having a stable API/ABI, Apple's resurgence on the desktop, Microsoft being aggressive, Canonical's business model not working out, ODM support lacking, and more.
Christian remains optimistic though that in the future we could still see Linux conquer the desktop. Red Hat from their side will continue investing in RHEL Workstation.
The Linux desktop has matured a great deal over the past two decades, but still has yet to have the "year of the Linux desktop."
