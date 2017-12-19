Schaller On Why The "Year Of The Linux Desktop" Hasn't Happened
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 19 December 2017 at 12:22 PM EST. 52 Comments
Longtime Fedora/GNOME developer Christian Schaller who leads the desktop engineering team at Red Hat recently commented on some bold Linux/tech predictions for 2018. He's now also shared his personal opinion on why "the year of the Linux desktop" has yet to materialize.

Christian believes that holding back to the Linux desktop from conquering has been the fragmented market, the lack of specialized and big name applications being natively available, Linux not having a stable API/ABI, Apple's resurgence on the desktop, Microsoft being aggressive, Canonical's business model not working out, ODM support lacking, and more.

Christian remains optimistic though that in the future we could still see Linux conquer the desktop. Red Hat from their side will continue investing in RHEL Workstation.


The Linux desktop has matured a great deal over the past two decades, but still has yet to have the "year of the Linux desktop."


Read his thoughts in full on his blog.
52 Comments

