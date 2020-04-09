Samsung Releases exFAT-Utils To Format File-System, Fsck
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 9 April 2020
With the new exFAT file-system merged for Linux 5.7, Samsung engineers responsible for this open-source native Linux kernel driver for Microsoft's exFAT file-system support have now issued their first official release of exfat-utils.

The exfat-utils 1.0.1 release out this morning is their first official release of these user-space utilities for exFAT on Linux. The exFAT-utils package allows creating an exFAT file-system with mkfs.exfat as well as adjusting the cluster size and setting a volume label. There is also fsck.exfat for consistency checking of an exFAT file-system on Linux.

This initial version of the user-space exFAT utilities was announced on the kernel mailing list. Samsung is maintaining exfat-utils over on GitHub.


With these utilities paired with Linux 5.7+ for the new kernel driver should offer good read/write support for this Microsoft file-system geared for flash memory devices like USB flash drives and SDXC cards.
