Samsung Revs Its In-Kernel SMB3 Server Focused On Fast Performance, New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 5 August 2021 at 06:23 AM EDT. 8 Comments
LINUX NETWORKING --
While Samba is well known for SMB/CIFS server support on Linux and other platforms for supporting Microsoft's SMB networking protocol for file and print services, Samba is implemented in user-space while Samsung has been pursuing an SMB server implemented in kernel-space for better performance and wiring up new features that can be more easily accomplished within the kernel.

Samsung has been developing "KSMBD" (formerly also known as CIFSD) as an in-kernel SMB3 file sharing server. Their focus is on delivering better performance and more quickly implementing new features some of which can't be easily achieved in user-space with Samba. Samsung is interested in RDMA support and other features that can be implemented with ease in the kernel and for their server having a much smaller footprint and focus than Samba.

Out today is the seventh spin of these patches for review in trying to get KSMBD upstreamed into the mainline kernel. The v7 patches have a number of fixes to the in-kernel server code, negotiate context verification, support for negotiating the signing algorithm, and a number of other low-level code improvements and fixes.

Those interested in the prospects of KSMBD can learn more about it via this kernel mailing list thread.
8 Comments
Related News
WireGuard Sees Native, High-Performance Port To The Windows Kernel
Linux 5.15 Adding Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP)
Firewalld 1.0 Released With Big Improvements
Linux 5.15 To Bring More Scalable + Reliable Open vSwitch
The Big Set Of Networking Changes For Linux 5.14
Firewalld Prepares For Its Major 1.0 Release For Linux Firewall Management
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD + Valve Working On New Linux CPU Performance Scaling Design
Steam Survey Shows Linux Marketshare Hitting 1.0%
Linux Changes Pipe Behavior After Breaking Problematic Android Apps On Recent Kernels
Steam Beta Brings New Downloads Page, Linux Container Updates
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On x86_64, Multi-Monitor
The New NTFS Driver Looks Like It Will Finally Be Ready With Linux 5.15
WireGuard Sees Native, High-Performance Port To The Windows Kernel
Paragon's NTFS Driver For The Linux Kernel Spun Up A 27th Time