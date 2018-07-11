Samba 4.9 Is Working On Many Improvements, New Features
Developers behind Samba, the open-source SMB/CIFS implementation for providing integration with the Windows Server Domain and Windows clients, is preparing for their next 4.9 release.

In stepping towards their first preview release of Samba 4.9, their news file has been getting filled in over the past couple days to reflect all of the changes that have been staged in Samba Git since the Samba 4.9 branching at the beginning of the year. Some of the work coming for Samba 4.9 includes:

- A local authorization plugin for MIT Kerberos.

- Database audit support.

- Password changes in the AC DC are now logged in Samba's debug logs.

- There is also group memory change audit/logging support.

- An experimental LMDB LDB back-end for allowing databases larger than 4Gb.

- Support for Password Settings Objects (PSOs) / Fine-Grained Password Policies (FGPP).

- A new Samba Tool command (samba-tool domain backup online) for letting administrators create a backup file of their domain database to be used in case of failure of the domain.

- Initial support for renaming a Samba domain.

- Improvements to the samba-tool computer sub-command capabilities.

On a development approach. Samba is now tested with Gitlab's continuous integration (CI) infrastructure for being able to test pre-commits before hitting Steam's auto build system.

The lengthy list of the Samba 4.9 changes so far can be found via their WHATSNEW.txt in Git.
