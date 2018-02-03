Samba 4.8 RC1 Released, Samba 4.9 In Development On Git
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 15 January 2018 at 06:11 AM EST. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
The first release candidate of Samba 4.8 is now available for this popular open-source project implementing the SMB/CIFS protocols.

Samba 4.8-RC1 introduces time machine support using the vfs_fruit module for Apple Mac devices, Group Policy support for Samba KDC, support for lower-casing the MDNS Name, encrypted secrets handling, Winbind improvements, and various other changes. See WHATSNEW in Git to learn about all the changes coming for Samba 4.8.

Samba 4.8-RC1 is out now while Samba 4.9 is on master. The project plans to officially release Samba 4.8.0 stable around the beginning of March.
1 Comment

