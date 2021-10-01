Samba 4.16 Released For Improving Windows File/Print Server Interoperability
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 21 March 2022 at 01:22 PM EDT. 5 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
Samba 4.16 is out as the newest feature release for this leading SMB / CIFS implementation for improving Windows file/print interoperability with Linux-based systems.

Samba 4.16 features a variety of changes including items such as:

- Certificate Auto Enrollment support for allowing devices to enroll for certificates from Active Directory Certificate Services.

- samba-dcerpd is introduced to provide DCERPC in the member server setup.

- Samba's Heimdal Kerberos implementation has been updated against what is close to being Heimdal 8.0 and now adds FAST support and other features.

- The ability to add ports to DNS forwarder addresses in the internal DNS back-end.

- The SMB1 protocol has been deprecated and various other SMB1 phasing out work like dropping the SMBCopy command for SMB1.

More details on all of the changes to find with Samba 4.16 via the release announcement and notes on Samba.org.
5 Comments
Related News
Blender 3.1 Released With New Features Sans AMD HIP Linux GPU Acceleration
Tow-Boot Sees New Release As User-Friendly U-Boot Distribution
OpenBLAS Deciding Whether To Drop Support For Russia's Elbrus CPUs
HarfBuzz 4.0 Released For This Open-Source Text Shaping Library
D-Bus 1.14 Released With Various Changes Built Up Over Four Years
Con Kolivas Releases LRZIP 0.650 With Optimizations, Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On SMP/Multi-Core Support
AMD Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Closing In On 4 Million Lines
Linux 5.17 Pushed Back Due To The New Spectre Attack, Other Headaches
AMD Now Backing AlmaLinux As This Increasingly Popular RHEL/CentOS Alternative
Rust Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated A Fifth Time With New Features
Microsoft Makes The DirectStorage API Officially Available
Google Finally Announces Steam For Chrome OS
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Debuts