Samba 4.16 Released For Improving Windows File/Print Server Interoperability

Samba 4.16 is out as the newest feature release for this leading SMB / CIFS implementation for improving Windows file/print interoperability with Linux-based systems.
Samba 4.16 features a variety of changes including items such as:
- Certificate Auto Enrollment support for allowing devices to enroll for certificates from Active Directory Certificate Services.
- samba-dcerpd is introduced to provide DCERPC in the member server setup.
- Samba's Heimdal Kerberos implementation has been updated against what is close to being Heimdal 8.0 and now adds FAST support and other features.
- The ability to add ports to DNS forwarder addresses in the internal DNS back-end.
- The SMB1 protocol has been deprecated and various other SMB1 phasing out work like dropping the SMBCopy command for SMB1.
More details on all of the changes to find with Samba 4.16 via the release announcement and notes on Samba.org.
