Samba 4.15 Released With Improved CLI Experience, Modernized VFS Interface
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 21 September 2021 at 08:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
While there is now KSMBD with Linux 5.15 for offering an in-kernel SMB file server, its scope is much more limited than that of the Samba project in user-space. With that said, Samba 4.15 is out now with its latest batch of features and improvements for open-source SMB/CIFS support on Linux and other platforms.

Samba 4.15 brings an overhaul to its command-line interface handling, a modernized VFS interface, multi-channel support no longer being experimental, and other enhancements.

- A variety of improvements to Samba's command-line interface with various options renamed so they are shorter and more clear, improved sanity checking in the command-line parser, and other improvements.

- Samba's project to modernize its VFS interface is complete and is now shipping. Details on that big undertaking via the Samba Wiki.

- The Samba server's multi-channel support is no longer considered experimental.

- Support for Offline Domain Join / Windows' djoin.exe command.

- A security fix where an unauthenticated user could crash the AD DC KDC by just omitting the server name.

Downloads and more details on Samba 4.15 via Samba.org.
