Samba 4.15 Released With Improved CLI Experience, Modernized VFS Interface

While there is now KSMBD with Linux 5.15 for offering an in-kernel SMB file server, its scope is much more limited than that of the Samba project in user-space. With that said, Samba 4.15 is out now with its latest batch of features and improvements for open-source SMB/CIFS support on Linux and other platforms.
Samba 4.15 brings an overhaul to its command-line interface handling, a modernized VFS interface, multi-channel support no longer being experimental, and other enhancements.
- A variety of improvements to Samba's command-line interface with various options renamed so they are shorter and more clear, improved sanity checking in the command-line parser, and other improvements.
- Samba's project to modernize its VFS interface is complete and is now shipping. Details on that big undertaking via the Samba Wiki.
- The Samba server's multi-channel support is no longer considered experimental.
- Support for Offline Domain Join / Windows' djoin.exe command.
- A security fix where an unauthenticated user could crash the AD DC KDC by just omitting the server name.
Downloads and more details on Samba 4.15 via Samba.org.
