Samba 4.12 Released With Performance Improvements, IO_uring Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 5 March 2020 at 04:14 PM EST. 2 Comments
Samba 4.12 is out this week as a big update to this prominent SMB/CIFS implementation for file exchange and printer sharing predominantly with Microsoft Windows systems.

Samba 4.12 is bringing faster encryption performance thanks to GnuTLS. The faster file transfer with encryption should be in the order of four to six times faster thanks to being able to exploit hardware acceleration.

Also exciting with Samba 4.12 is adding an io_uring VFS module for supporting the IO_uring interface on recent (Linux 5.1+) kernels for more efficient I/O.

More details on all of the Samba 4.12 changes and new features via the Samba.org Wiki.
