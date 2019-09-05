Samba 4.11 is out as the latest big feature update to this SMB/CIFS/AD implementation for offering better Windows interoperability with Linux and other platforms. The changes in Samba 4.11 are aplenty that we are a bit surprised it wasn't called Samba 5.0.
Perhaps most exciting is Samba 4.11 having big scalability improvements to the point that it should be able to scale to 100,000+ users.
Some of the other big changes in Samba 4.11 are changing the default process model to prefork, samba-tool enhancements, performance improvements for join and reindex operations, better LDB search performance, and CephFS snapshot integration.
Breaking changes in Samba 4.11 are now requiring Python 3 (in place of Python 2 support) and the SMB1 protocol support is now disabled by default. The client/server minimum protocol versions have been bumped to SMB2_02 by default with SMB1 support being officially deprecated and to be gutted out in the future.
More details on Samba 4.11 via the release notes on Samba.org.
