Samba 4.11-RC1 Released With Scalability Improvements, Disables SMB1 By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 9 July 2019 at 03:50 PM EDT. Add A Comment
STANDARDS --
The first release candidate of Samba 4.11 is now available while Samba 4.12 begins development on Git master.

With Samba 4.11 there is the notable work around making it scalable to 100,000+ users with hundreds of thousands of objects. This is making Samba of more relevance for use in very large organizations. Samba 4.11 also brings other performance optimizations, lower memory usage, search performance enhancements, and other scalability work.

Samba 4.11 has also done away with its Python 2 support with now requiring Python 3, SMB1 support is now disabled by default with SMB2 configured as the new default minimum version, tooling improvements, and many other changes.

More details on the work building up for Samba 4.11 can be found via today's RC1 announcement.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
DisplayPort 2.0 Published For 3x Increase In Data Bandwidth Performance
UEFI 2.8 Specification Released With REST & Memory Cryptography
EA Joins The Khronos Group, Will Collaborate On Vulkan
POCL 1.3 Released For OpenCL On CPUs As The Portable Computing Language
LVFS Officially Joins The Linux Foundation
Vulkan Working To Expose Video Encode/Decode, Machine Learning
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
Ubuntu 19.10 Indeed Working On "Experimental ZFS Option" In Ubiquity Installer
To Little Surprise, Many Linux Apps Run On The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone