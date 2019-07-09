The first release candidate of Samba 4.11 is now available while Samba 4.12 begins development on Git master.
With Samba 4.11 there is the notable work around making it scalable to 100,000+ users with hundreds of thousands of objects. This is making Samba of more relevance for use in very large organizations. Samba 4.11 also brings other performance optimizations, lower memory usage, search performance enhancements, and other scalability work.
Samba 4.11 has also done away with its Python 2 support with now requiring Python 3, SMB1 support is now disabled by default with SMB2 configured as the new default minimum version, tooling improvements, and many other changes.
More details on the work building up for Samba 4.11 can be found via today's RC1 announcement.
