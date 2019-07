For those using Samba for better Windows interoperability with SMB/CIFS/AD, the forthcoming Samba 4.11 will be a lot more scalable so it can be used within massive organizations.Samba has been undergoing work to improve its performance on the large scale for organizations with 100,000+ users and over one hundred thousand computer objects and memberships. Samba 4.11 will be able to scale a hell of a lot better than previous releases due to performance improvements around reindexing, domain joins, LDAP server memory, custom LMBD map size, better batch operation support, better LDB search performance, better sub-tree rename performance, and other tuning to allow Samba to perform at massive scales.Samba 4.11 has also abandoned their Python 2 support with Python 3 now being a hard requirement. Samba 4.11 will also be defaulting to the pre-fork process model by default and other improvements.Samba 4.11 development can currently be tracked via Git . Their current release plan is aiming for the first release candidate next week while hoping to get out the official release in September.