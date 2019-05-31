For those using Samba for better Windows interoperability with SMB/CIFS/AD, the forthcoming Samba 4.11 will be a lot more scalable so it can be used within massive organizations.
Samba has been undergoing work to improve its performance on the large scale for organizations with 100,000+ users and over one hundred thousand computer objects and memberships. Samba 4.11 will be able to scale a hell of a lot better than previous releases due to performance improvements around reindexing, domain joins, LDAP server memory, custom LMBD map size, better batch operation support, better LDB search performance, better sub-tree rename performance, and other tuning to allow Samba to perform at massive scales.
Samba 4.11 has also abandoned their Python 2 support with Python 3 now being a hard requirement. Samba 4.11 will also be defaulting to the pre-fork process model by default and other improvements.
Samba 4.11 development can currently be tracked via Git. Their current release plan is aiming for the first release candidate next week while hoping to get out the official release in September.
4 Comments