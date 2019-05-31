Samba 4.11 Aims To Be Scalable To 100,000+ Users
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 4 July 2019 at 09:17 AM EDT. 4 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
For those using Samba for better Windows interoperability with SMB/CIFS/AD, the forthcoming Samba 4.11 will be a lot more scalable so it can be used within massive organizations.

Samba has been undergoing work to improve its performance on the large scale for organizations with 100,000+ users and over one hundred thousand computer objects and memberships. Samba 4.11 will be able to scale a hell of a lot better than previous releases due to performance improvements around reindexing, domain joins, LDAP server memory, custom LMBD map size, better batch operation support, better LDB search performance, better sub-tree rename performance, and other tuning to allow Samba to perform at massive scales.

Samba 4.11 has also abandoned their Python 2 support with Python 3 now being a hard requirement. Samba 4.11 will also be defaulting to the pre-fork process model by default and other improvements.

Samba 4.11 development can currently be tracked via Git. Their current release plan is aiming for the first release candidate next week while hoping to get out the official release in September.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
WireGuard 0.0.20190702 Released For This Cross-Platform Open-Source VPN Tunnel
PHP 7.4 Alpha 2 Adds Support For Reading TGA Files, SQLite3 Online Backup API Support
Bzip2 Is About To See Its First Real Update In Close To A Decade
GIMP 2.10.12 Released With Some Useful Improvements
Zombieload, RHEL 8.0, Linux 5.2 & GCC Happenings Dominated May
WireGuard Sees New Snapshot With Windows, Linux & BSD Updates
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"
The Linux Kernel Getting Fixed Up For Booting On Some Intel Systems - No "8254"
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux While Also Releasing Updated Proton
A Look At What's On The Table For Linux 5.3 Features
Google Developers Are Looking At Creating A New libc For LLVM
AMD Releases Firmware Update To Address SEV Vulnerability