Samba 4 Updates Issued For Correcting Two Security Vulnerabilities, One Nasty

The Samba open-source SMB/CIFS networking implementation is having a bad security day.
Samba 4.7.6, 4.6.14, and 4.15.16 are out today as security updates for these supported releases to address two CVEs that expose vulnerabilities going back to Samba 4.0.0.
CVE-2018-1050 is about a denial of service attack on the RPC spools service when running as an external daemon. The more severe issue though is CVE-2018-1057 as that on a Samba 4 AD DC setup allows any authenticated user to change any other users' passwords, including those users with administrative privileges. Again, the vulnerability dates back to the original Samba 4.0.0 release.
Details on these vulnerabilities and the new security releases can be found via the Samba mailing list.
Add A Comment