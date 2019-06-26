Years Late But Saitek R440 Force Racing Wheel Support Is On The Way For Linux

If you happen to have a Saitek R440 Force Wheel or looking to purchase a cheap and used racing wheel for enjoying the various Linux racing game ports or even the number of games working under Steam Play like F1 2018 and DiRT Rally 2.0, Linux support is on the way.
The Saitek R440 Force Wheel can still be found from the likes of eBay for those wanting a cheap/used PC game racing wheel. Now coming soon to the Linux kernel is support for this once popular gaming wheel -- which was originally released back in 2004. The Linux kernel patch originally adding the Saitek R440 was sent last year only to be resent out recently in an attempt for mainline acceptance.
The support is being staged in this iforce Git branch of the input subsystem's Git tree. As of writing though these iforce driver updates haven't been queued into the input subsystem's set of material for Linux 5.3, so depending upon how this plays out the support might not arrive until Linux 5.4. In that branch is also a number of other improvements to the Linux iforce driver code.
