Sipoonkorpi is an update to Sailfish OS 3.0, which they released back in October. Sailfish Sipoonkorpi features security improvements in terms of a more locked down firewall, enhancements to the light ambiences theming, redesigned image editing dialog to apply several operations at once, and various look and feel updates. The default firewall configuration for Sailfish will now block ICMP requests while in the developer mode will allow SSH access only over WiFi or USB connections.
There are also many bug-fixes with this Sailfish OS update ranging from graphics issues to contacts disappearing. This Sailfish OS update will be supported by all devices under the Sailfish X program, including the Gemini PDA and Sony Xperia handsets.
More details on the v3.0.1 update via the Jolla blog and the extensive change-log can be found via the release notes.
#Sailfish OS "#Sipoonkorpi" Brings Firewall Improvements, Redesigned Image Editing - Are you still holding out hope for Jolla's #Linux Sailfish OS on #mobile devices? https://t.co/lNamcUEXkc— Phoronix (@phoronix) January 17, 2019