Sailfish OS "Nurmonjoki" Released For GDPR Compliance, App Updates

While Jolla's Linux-based Sailfish OS mobile operating system hasn't turned out to be as great as many anticipated, today the Finnish company released Sailfish OS 2.2.1 under the Nurmonjoki codename.
Sailfish OS 2.2.1 now fully complies with the EU GDPR regulations, long-awaited updates to the Email application, account updates for Facebook and Dropbox integration, a default route option was added to its VPN support, and a variety of bugs have been resolved.
More details on the Sailfish OS 2.2.1 update can be found via the Jolla Blog.
