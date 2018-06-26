Jolla's Sailfish OS Ported To The Gemini PDA

While the popularity of Jolla's Sailfish OS seems to be waning, if you are interested in their Linux-based, partially open-source software stack, it's now available on the Gemini PDA device.The Gemini PDA is a WiFi and cellular handheld computer created by the UK-based Planet Computer. The device offers a FHD+ 5.9-inch display, is powered by a deca-core ARM 64-bit design with ARM Mali graphics, 4GB of RAM, and other modern features.

The device starts out at £499.00 for the WiFi-only model or £599.00 if also wanting 4G connectivity. The device ships with support for Android and ARM Linux distributions, including with dual-boot support. But now the latest option is having Sailfish OS by Jolla.