Jolla's Sailfish OS Ported To The Gemini PDA
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 26 June 2018 at 11:02 AM EDT. 6 Comments
While the popularity of Jolla's Sailfish OS seems to be waning, if you are interested in their Linux-based, partially open-source software stack, it's now available on the Gemini PDA device.

The Gemini PDA is a WiFi and cellular handheld computer created by the UK-based Planet Computer. The device offers a FHD+ 5.9-inch display, is powered by a deca-core ARM 64-bit design with ARM Mali graphics, 4GB of RAM, and other modern features.


The device starts out at £499.00 for the WiFi-only model or £599.00 if also wanting 4G connectivity. The device ships with support for Android and ARM Linux distributions, including with dual-boot support. But now the latest option is having Sailfish OS by Jolla.


Sailfish OS for Gemini Community Edition is now available while over the coming months they will be working on Sailfish X for Gemini, initially with a beta expected in September. Today's initial milestone is quite basic and does not support running Android apps on Sailfish OS as can be found with some other supported Jolla platforms, but it's advancing and a first step.

Details on Sailfish OS for the Gemini PDA can be found via the Jolla blog. Those wanting to learn more about the device itself can do so at planetcom.co.uk.
