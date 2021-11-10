Sailfish OS 4.3 Released With Better Android App Support

For fans of Jolla's Linux-based smartphone platform, Sailfish OS 4.3 "Suomenlinna" is out today.
Sailfish OS 4.3 delivers on security improvements, including improved sandboxing support for applications. Jolla is still working towards having all Sailfish OS apps be sandboxed, among other ongoing security improvements.
For end-users Sailfish OS 4.3 does bring improved Android app support. The Android platform support has been updated to the Android 10.0.0_r58 level. Additionally, Sailfish OS 4.3 has signed Android system image support, which should get more Android applications now working correctly on Sailfish. Various bug fixes and other low-level improvements round out the enhanced Android support.
Sailfish OS 4.3 also makes use of Tracker 3 now for file indexing, its web browser continues to be improved, and other fixes throughout this Linux smartphone platform.
More details on the Sailfish OS 4.3 release via the Jolla blog.
