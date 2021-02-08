Jolla's Sailfish OS 4.0.1 was released this past week to early access subscribers as a major milestone for Sailfish OS 4.
Sailfish OS 4.0.1 "Koli" is available currently to early access users since Thursday. With Sailfish OS 4.0.1, Jolla Phone is no longer supported as their original smartphone ambition. Supported by Sailfish OS 4 remain the Jolla C, Jolla Tablet, and Sony Xperia 10 / XA2 models, Gemini PDA x25/x27, and other select devices.
Among the many changes to find with Sailfish OS 4.0.1 include:
- Improving Android app support, for some devices is now onto the API level similar to that of Android 9.
- QR code reader support has been integrated into the camera's viewfinder.
- Upgrading the browser web engine against Mozilla ESR 60.
- Improved account handling.
- Updated to systemd 238
- App isolation/sandboxing now implemented for platform applications, based on the Firejail sandboxing.
- Various security fixes.
- Various UI/UX improvements.
More details on these changes now available to Sailfish OS early access subscribers via SailfishOS.org.
1 Comment