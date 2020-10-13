Sailfish OS 3.4 Released With Experimental Rust Support, Finally Eyeing 64-bit ARM
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 13 October 2020 at 09:26 AM EDT. 4 Comments
It's been a while since having any major news to report on the once promising mobile Linux software platform Sailfish OS from Finnish vendor Jolla, but today they issued a big update in the form of "Pallas-Yllästunturi" or more easily known as Sailfish OS 3.4.

Sailfish OS 3.4 has a number of new features like initial Rust support but also long overdue work like finally exploring 64-bit ARM (AArch64) support. But that AArch64 support is sadly just forward-looking and at least for now not intended for current smartphones.

The Sailfish OS 3.4 highlights include:

- The Sailfish OS web browser has been upgraded against the Gecko ESR 52 state.

- Experimental support for the Rust programming language.

- Experimental support for 64-bit ARM (AArch64), at long last... But it's only intended for upcoming hardware and not current/existing supported smartphones.

- Support for multiple users per device as an intended corporate feature. There is also mobile device management work and other corporate-minded features.

- Improved call handling and video playback.

- Home encryption is now turned on by default for all new devices like the Sony Xperia X/XA2/10 smartphones.


More details on Sailfish OS 3.4 via the Jolla Blog.
