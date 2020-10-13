It's been a while since having any major news to report on the once promising mobile Linux software platform Sailfish OS from Finnish vendor Jolla, but today they issued a big update in the form of "Pallas-Yllästunturi" or more easily known as Sailfish OS 3.4.Sailfish OS 3.4 has a number of new features like initial Rust support but also long overdue work like finally exploring 64-bit ARM (AArch64) support. But that AArch64 support is sadly just forward-looking and at least for now not intended for current smartphones.The Sailfish OS 3.4 highlights include:- The Sailfish OS web browser has been upgraded against the Gecko ESR 52 state.- Experimental support for the Rust programming language.- Experimental support for 64-bit ARM (AArch64), at long last... But it's only intended for upcoming hardware and not current/existing supported smartphones.- Support for multiple users per device as an intended corporate feature. There is also mobile device management work and other corporate-minded features.- Improved call handling and video playback.- Home encryption is now turned on by default for all new devices like the Sony Xperia X/XA2/10 smartphones.

More details on Sailfish OS 3.4 via the Jolla Blog