Sailfish OS 3.3 "Rokua" Released With Many Improvements For This Mobile Linux OS
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 29 April 2020 at 06:45 AM EDT. 8 Comments
Jolla announced today Sailfish OS 3.3 "Rokua" as the newest version of their Linux-based smartphone platform.

Some of the many changes to find with Sailfish OS 3.3 includes:

- Moving the base compiler from GCC 4.9.4 to GCC 8.3. They only moved to GCC 8.3 as that was the newest when they began their length transition.

- Glibc 2.30 is also now used and other toolchain updates.

- Updating against GStreamer 1.16.1 and various other library updates. GStreamer is also now using FFmpeg for all software codecs on devices.

- Beginning to deprecate Python 2 support with that being EOL, but for now Python 3.8.1 and Python 2.7.17 are both available.

- Further work on sandboxing system services.

- Nextcloud accounts can now be added directly within Sailfish.

- This Sailfish update also includes various user-interface improvements.

Jolla is still working towards multi-user functionality, continued support around Flatpak, and other changes.

More details on Sailfish Rokua via this Jolla blog post by CTO Marko Saukko.
