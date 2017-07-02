Jolla announced today Sailfish OS 3.3 "Rokua" as the newest version of their Linux-based smartphone platform.
Some of the many changes to find with Sailfish OS 3.3 includes:
- Moving the base compiler from GCC 4.9.4 to GCC 8.3. They only moved to GCC 8.3 as that was the newest when they began their length transition.
- Glibc 2.30 is also now used and other toolchain updates.
- Updating against GStreamer 1.16.1 and various other library updates. GStreamer is also now using FFmpeg for all software codecs on devices.
- Beginning to deprecate Python 2 support with that being EOL, but for now Python 3.8.1 and Python 2.7.17 are both available.
- Further work on sandboxing system services.
- Nextcloud accounts can now be added directly within Sailfish.
- This Sailfish update also includes various user-interface improvements.
Jolla is still working towards multi-user functionality, continued support around Flatpak, and other changes.
More details on Sailfish Rokua via this Jolla blog post by CTO Marko Saukko.
