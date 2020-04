Jolla announced today Sailfish OS 3.3 "Rokua" as the newest version of their Linux-based smartphone platform.Some of the many changes to find with Sailfish OS 3.3 includes:- Moving the base compiler from GCC 4.9.4 to GCC 8.3. They only moved to GCC 8.3 as that was the newest when they began their length transition.- Glibc 2.30 is also now used and other toolchain updates.- Updating against GStreamer 1.16.1 and various other library updates. GStreamer is also now using FFmpeg for all software codecs on devices.- Beginning to deprecate Python 2 support with that being EOL, but for now Python 3.8.1 and Python 2.7.17 are both available.- Further work on sandboxing system services.- Nextcloud accounts can now be added directly within Sailfish.- This Sailfish update also includes various user-interface improvements.Jolla is still working towards multi-user functionality, continued support around Flatpak, and other changes.More details on Sailfish Rokua via this Jolla blog post by CTO Marko Saukko.