Sailfish OS Nuuksio Adds VP9 + HEVC Hardware Video Decode, Android App Fixes

Jolla has announced Sailfish OS 3.2.1 "Nuuksio" as their mobile operating system update to end out 2019.
New in the Sailfish OS land with 3.2.1 Nuuksio are:
- Continued refinements to the user-interface particularly for the Phone and Messages application.
- The Sailfish Email app better handles HTML formatted messages.
- Improved audio routing for Android applications along with other Android 8.1 app support updates.
- OS support for hardware MPEG-2 / VP9 / HEVC video decoding.
- Various Browser UI enhancements like more prominently showing HTTPS activity.
More details on Sailfish OS Nuuksio via Jolla.com.
