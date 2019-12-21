Sailfish OS Nuuksio Adds VP9 + HEVC Hardware Video Decode, Android App Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 December 2019 at 06:47 AM EST. 4 Comments
Jolla has announced Sailfish OS 3.2.1 "Nuuksio" as their mobile operating system update to end out 2019.

New in the Sailfish OS land with 3.2.1 Nuuksio are:

- Continued refinements to the user-interface particularly for the Phone and Messages application.

- The Sailfish Email app better handles HTML formatted messages.

- Improved audio routing for Android applications along with other Android 8.1 app support updates.

- OS support for hardware MPEG-2 / VP9 / HEVC video decoding.

- Various Browser UI enhancements like more prominently showing HTTPS activity.


More details on Sailfish OS Nuuksio via Jolla.com.
