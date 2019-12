Sailfish OS Nuuksio Adds VP9 + HEVC Hardware Video Decode, Android App Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 December 2019 at 06:47 AM EST. 4 Comments

Jolla has announced Sailfish OS 3.2.1 "Nuuksio" as their mobile operating system update to end out 2019.New in the Sailfish OS land with 3.2.1 Nuuksio are:- Continued refinements to the user-interface particularly for the Phone and Messages application.- The Sailfish Email app better handles HTML formatted messages.- Improved audio routing for Android applications along with other Android 8.1 app support updates.- OS support for hardware MPEG-2 / VP9 / HEVC video decoding.- Various Browser UI enhancements like more prominently showing HTTPS activity.

More details on Sailfish OS Nuuksio via Jolla.com