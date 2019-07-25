Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Jolla has released Sailfish OS 3.1 "Seitseminen" as their Linux-based mobile operating system update and their biggest since shipping Sailfish OS 3 back in 2018.

Sailfish OS 3.1 redesigns the UI to many of their central applications from messaging to their clock to their contacts programs. There is also documentation viewing improvements, email improvements, and other UI/UX refinements to try to make Sailfish OS more intuitive.


Sailfish OS 3.1 has also been ramping up security with finally adding file-system encryption support, fingerprint authentication support for more devices, VPN updates, and various device integration improvements.

Those wanting to learn more about Sailfish OS 3.1 can do so via the Jolla blog.
