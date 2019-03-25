Sailfish OS 3.0.2 "Oulanka" Brings Improved Power Management, Dozens Of Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 25 March 2019 at 09:41 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Jolla has announced the release today of Sailfish OS "Oulanka" as their version 3.0.2 update.

In addition to having 44 known bug fixes, Sailfish OS 3.0.2 has a new switch for silencing ringtones via the top menu, improved power management with a new battery saving mode when the battery level is below 20%, better WiFi/Bluetooth connection management, improvements to its Corporate API, and the Sailfish X Beta is now available for the Sony Xperia XA2.

More details on this latest Sailfish OS update via the Jolla blog.
