Jolla has announced the release today of Sailfish OS "Oulanka" as their version 3.0.2 update.
In addition to having 44 known bug fixes, Sailfish OS 3.0.2 has a new switch for silencing ringtones via the top menu, improved power management with a new battery saving mode when the battery level is below 20%, better WiFi/Bluetooth connection management, improvements to its Corporate API, and the Sailfish X Beta is now available for the Sony Xperia XA2.
More details on this latest Sailfish OS update via the Jolla blog.
