Jolla Making Plans For Sailfish OS In 2020

Jolla has been working on Sailfish OS for nearly a decade now and for 2020 they are planning more improvements to their Linux-based smartphone OS as well as working to push Sailfish into new markets.
Jolla is working to attract new licensing customers for Sailfish OS as well as continuing their Sailfish X community program.
At least from the software side, the items they have publicly shared that are on their Sailfish OS roadmap for 2020 include: "improving security architecture for UI, privacy-preserving multi-user support, and new enablers for cloud-based services, to name a few. In addition, our product roadmap includes several important updates for Sailfish OS developers. We will be updating our compiler toolchain, working to improve the SDK, and to offer more APIs with documentation to better serve our developers in creating native Sailfish OS apps."
Sadly not too many details shared in this end-of-year blog post.
Given the likes of UBports, postmarketOS, KDE Plasma Mobile, and other Linux smartphone efforts, are you still interested in Sailfish OS in 2020?
