Jolla Making Plans For Sailfish OS In 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 December 2019 at 07:16 AM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Jolla has been working on Sailfish OS for nearly a decade now and for 2020 they are planning more improvements to their Linux-based smartphone OS as well as working to push Sailfish into new markets.

Jolla is working to attract new licensing customers for Sailfish OS as well as continuing their Sailfish X community program.

At least from the software side, the items they have publicly shared that are on their Sailfish OS roadmap for 2020 include: "improving security architecture for UI, privacy-preserving multi-user support, and new enablers for cloud-based services, to name a few. In addition, our product roadmap includes several important updates for Sailfish OS developers. We will be updating our compiler toolchain, working to improve the SDK, and to offer more APIs with documentation to better serve our developers in creating native Sailfish OS apps."

Sadly not too many details shared in this end-of-year blog post.

Given the likes of UBports, postmarketOS, KDE Plasma Mobile, and other Linux smartphone efforts, are you still interested in Sailfish OS in 2020?
Add A Comment
Related News
Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 20 Released To Ring In The New Year, Free Of 32-Bit Support
Debian's Excitement In The 2010s From Big Releases To Systemd Usage To Powering SteamOS
Sailfish OS Nuuksio Adds VP9 + HEVC Hardware Video Decode, Android App Fixes
Gentoo Developers Exploring The Possibility Of Shipping Distribution Binary Kernels
Alpine Linux 3.11 Introduces KDE/GNOME Desktop Support, Raspberry Pi 4 Compatibility
Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Released With Better HiDPI Support, App Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
Western Digital Has Been Developing A New Linux File-System: Zonefs
After 3,600 Original Articles This Year On Linux/Open-Source, Let's Have A Holiday Special
FSF-Approved Hyperbola GNU/Linux Switching Out The Linux Kernel For Hard Fork Of OpenBSD
NVIDIA Releases 340.108 Linux Driver Providing Updated Legacy Support For GeForce 8 / 9
USB4 Support Being Introduced With Linux 5.6 Kernel
FreeBSD Along With The Other BSDs Had A Pretty Good Run This Decade
Eric S Raymond Believes Reposurgeon Is Finally Ready For Full & Correct GCC Conversion