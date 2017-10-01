Jolla's CEO Provides An End of Year Update On Sailfish OS
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 November 2017 at 07:18 AM EST. 7 Comments
Jolla CEO and co-founder Sami Pienimäki has provided an update about the company's ongoing efforts around their Sailfish OS Linux mobile operating system.

The highlights of Sami's blog post include:

- Their Sailfish X program where they have been selling the Sailfish OS image to flash onto Sony Xperia X devices has been a success so far and with good community engagement. They will be expanding this program, working towards supporting other Xperia handsets, and more for 2018 along this path of selling the mobile OS image to flash on existing devices manufactured outside of Jolla.

- They are engaging in a Blockchain community phone program through a partnership being announced with Zipper.

- Jolla has launched Sailfish OS in Latin American markets in conjunction with Jala Group and the first products are now shipping.

- In Q1'2018 the first Sailfish-powered smartphones tailored for the Russian market should become available.

- They are also working on getting Jala Accione devices more widely available in European markets with Sailfish.

All the details can be found via this blog post.
