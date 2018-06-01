For those still interested in Jolla's Sailfish OS Linux-based mobile device platform, version 2.2 has rolled out with a variety of enhancements.
Sailfish OS 2.2 brings support for some long desired features like fingerprint unlock support, an emoji keyboard layout, better VPN support, updated Android support, improvements to the Email / Camera / Gallery applications, and more. Sailfish X also now supports the Xperia X dual-SIM smartphone.
This update also presents updated PulseAudio, improved audible notifications, user experience improvements, and more. While the emoji support has been added to the keyboard, there isn't yet colored emoji support with Sailfish OS 2.2. Jolla says colored emoji support will come following a Qt tool-kit update which they say will be pushed out later this year.
Interest in Jolla's Sailfish OS platform seems to be dwindling at least in the major markets, but if you are interested in learning more, stop by Jolla.com for the release notes.
