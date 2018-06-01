Jolla's Sailfish 2.2 Rolls Out With Fingerprint Unlock, Emoji Keyboard Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 1 June 2018 at 12:09 AM EDT. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
For those still interested in Jolla's Sailfish OS Linux-based mobile device platform, version 2.2 has rolled out with a variety of enhancements.

Sailfish OS 2.2 brings support for some long desired features like fingerprint unlock support, an emoji keyboard layout, better VPN support, updated Android support, improvements to the Email / Camera / Gallery applications, and more. Sailfish X also now supports the Xperia X dual-SIM smartphone.

This update also presents updated PulseAudio, improved audible notifications, user experience improvements, and more. While the emoji support has been added to the keyboard, there isn't yet colored emoji support with Sailfish OS 2.2. Jolla says colored emoji support will come following a Qt tool-kit update which they say will be pushed out later this year.

Interest in Jolla's Sailfish OS platform seems to be dwindling at least in the major markets, but if you are interested in learning more, stop by Jolla.com for the release notes.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
GCC 8.1 Now Can Be Used On OpenSolaris-Derived OpenIndiana
ReactOS 0.4.9 Working On Shell Improvements. Kernel Fixes
Kata Containers 1.0 Released, Formerly Intel Clear Containers
Calamares 3.2 Linux Installer Framework Released
Linspire Server 2018 Released, Based On Ubuntu 16.04 With Xfce Desktop
Endless OS 3.4 Released, Allows Scheduled Updates & Companion App For Android
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Systemd Introduces "Portable Services" Functionality, Similar To Containers
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Dell Rolls Out New Precision Developer Laptops With Ubuntu Linux
GNOME 3.29.2 Released As The Second Step Towards GNOME 3.30