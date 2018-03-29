Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD

Remember Arcan, the open-source game engine powered display server? This project that has been going strong for several years now and began venturing into VR has now announced what we believe to be the first open-source VR Linux desktop environment.
The Arcan project has announced Safespaces, an open-source VR/3D desktop.This is really a desktop environment that you can engage with via your virtual reality head-mounted display (VR HMD). Arcan's Safespaces is currently compatible with VR headsets via OpenHMD.
Videos do best at showing off something like this:
Yay or nay? Let us know in the forums. The project is still in its early stages of development but those wanting to learn more can do so via this Arcan blog post.
