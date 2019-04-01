Gentoo-Based Sabayon 19.03 - Finally Supports Full Disk Encryption, Python 3 Default
1 April 2019
It's been a while since last having any major news to report on Sabayon Linux, the once quite popular Gentoo-based Linux distribution, but they ended out March with a big update as version 19.03.

Sabayon 19.03 comes following the roll-out of new build infrastructure and a lot of low-level re-tooling to the OS. Sabayon has switched to Dracut for generating its initramfs, migrated from Anaconda to Calmares as its installer, as part of the new installation process there is finally support for full disk encryption, there is now support for 32-bit UEFI systems, entropy improvements, and more.

Sabayon 19.03 is also now running off the Linux 4.20 kernel, is making use of Python 3 as the default Python version, has enhancements around AMDGPU support, Mesa 19.0 is present, and other enhancements.

Sabayon is planning to soon ship a Linux 5.0 kernel for enabling AMDGPU FreeSync, packaging of LLVM / Clang 8.0 is expected soon, ARM CPU support is on their road-map, and other improvements for increasing the exposure of Sabayon in 2019.

More details on Sabayon 19.03 are available from Sabayon.org.
