SYCL as a reminder is Khronos' higher-level OpenCL programming model based on C++. It's been a while since the last update, but a new point release is now available.
SYCL 1.2.1 is based on OpenCL 1.2 and improves support for machine learning tasks, supports TensorFlow acceleration, and aligns with the latest C++17 standard. SYCL 1.2 had previously been based on C++11/C++14. The C++17 standard was just firmed up this month.
Also remaining in the provisional status is the SYCL 2.2 specification that is targeting OpenCL 2.2. Sadly, no updates to that SYCL 2 specification today with unfortunately OpenCL 1.2 still being far more widely deployed/supported than OpenCL 2.
More information on SYCL 1.2.1 can be found via Khronos' press release.
