SWVKC Is A Vulkan-Powered Wayland Compositor Focused On Performance + Correctness

While the current Vulkan API is exhaustive enough to implement full-featured Wayland compositors and X11 window managers, to date there hasn't been too much adoption considering OpenGL is still more pervasive among hardware/drivers and it's obviously a significant effort writing a new compositor from scratch. One of the leading (among few) examples of a Vulkan-powered window manager / compositor is ChamferWM, which does continue to be developed. SWVKC meanwhile is one that has been seeing development this year as an alpha-stage Wayland Vulkan compositor.
SWVKC is a Wayland compositor focused on performance and correctness over features. SWVKC tries to maximize use of direct scan-out of client buffers when possible in the name of greater performance. SWVKC still tries though to avoid screen tearing or stuttering and adhere to the Wayland protocol specification in a strict manner.
SWVKC runs off the Linux DRM interfaces and Vulkan while for now is considered alpha stage. SWVKC isn't yet complete enough for desktop use with functionality like clipboard and popups not yet being handled nor even pointer support, but at least the basic functionality is getting squared away and may help others wanting to start work on writing Vulkan-powered Wayland compositors.
Those wanting to experiment with this Wayland compositor effort can find it on GitHub.
1 Comment