SWVKC Is A Vulkan-Powered Wayland Compositor Focused On Performance + Correctness
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 26 July 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT. 1 Comment
VULKAN --
While the current Vulkan API is exhaustive enough to implement full-featured Wayland compositors and X11 window managers, to date there hasn't been too much adoption considering OpenGL is still more pervasive among hardware/drivers and it's obviously a significant effort writing a new compositor from scratch. One of the leading (among few) examples of a Vulkan-powered window manager / compositor is ChamferWM, which does continue to be developed. SWVKC meanwhile is one that has been seeing development this year as an alpha-stage Wayland Vulkan compositor.

SWVKC is a Wayland compositor focused on performance and correctness over features. SWVKC tries to maximize use of direct scan-out of client buffers when possible in the name of greater performance. SWVKC still tries though to avoid screen tearing or stuttering and adhere to the Wayland protocol specification in a strict manner.

SWVKC runs off the Linux DRM interfaces and Vulkan while for now is considered alpha stage. SWVKC isn't yet complete enough for desktop use with functionality like clipboard and popups not yet being handled nor even pointer support, but at least the basic functionality is getting squared away and may help others wanting to start work on writing Vulkan-powered Wayland compositors.

Those wanting to experiment with this Wayland compositor effort can find it on GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Running vkQuake On The Raspberry Pi
RenderDoc 1.9 Released - The Open-Source Graphics Debugging Tool Gets Even Better
Vulkan 1.2.148 Release Tacks On Two More Extensions
Vulkan 1.2.146 Released With DirectFB Support, Extended Fragment Density Map
Open-Source Qualcomm "TURNIP" Vulkan Driver Adds Tessellation Shader Support
Vulkan 1.2.145 Released With VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
Google Finally Begins Their Open-Source Dance Around Linux User-Space Threading
High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet
GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
New KDE Slimbook Released - Powered By AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
There's An Effort By A System76 Engineer To Bring Coreboot To Newer AMD Platforms
Git 2.28-rc1 Released - Continues The Transition Towards SHA256 Plus Moving Off "Master"