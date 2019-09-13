While not quite as exciting as the big performance boost found with SVT-VP9 for AVX2 CPUs a few days ago, Intel's Scalable Video Technology team has released SVT-HEVC 1.4.1 as their newest feature release to this open-source H.265/HEVC video encoder.
SVT-HEVC 1.4.1 now allows setting an arbitrary thread count for the program, there is a new tile group for better tile parallelism to help with performance, support for building both shared and static libraries, fixed motion vector out-of-bounds issues, and other fixes resolved.
More details on SVT-HEVC 1.4.1 along with source download links and Windows binaries via GitHub. Some fresh SVT-HEVC benchmarks alongside Intel's other speedy open-source video encoders coming up soon on Phoronix.
