SVT-AV1 Performance Continues Speeding Ahead, Xeon/EPYC Video Encode Benchmarks

The recently open-sourced Intel video encoders for VP9, AV1, and HEVC under the "Streaming Video Technology" (SVT) umbrella continue looking very positive especially for the newer VP9/AV1 video formats.
The performance has been looking good and already are another round of performance improvements as of last week. Here's a look at the SVT-AV1 performance over the past month in Git. There's been the code optimizations to SVT itself as well as some default tuning of their CFLAGS and other optimizations:
AV1 encode performance from 3 FPS to 18 FPS on the CPU in just about one month... The system details are outlined by this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
Given the interest from the recent SVT encoder benchmarks, here are some fresh Xeon/EPYC numbers.
Of course, as these open-source video encoding projects mature, I'll be back with plenty more larger comparisons.
AVX-512 seems to really pay off with the SVT-VP9 encoder.
SVT-VP9 remains significantly better than the reference VP9 video encoding CPU performance.
SVT-HEVC is also much faster than x265.
See additional (desktop) CPU tests in the recent 27-way video encode benchmarks.
