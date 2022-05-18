Intel Releases SVT-AV1 v1.1 As It Continues Advancing Open-Source AV1 Encoding
It was just shy of one month ago that Intel and AOMedia released SVT-AV1 v1.0 and now Intel engineers have released SVT-AV1 v1.1 as the newest feature update to this CPU-based, open-source AV1 video encoder.

The SVT-AV1 v1.1 release has various optimizations, quality-vs-cycles tradeoffs across all preset levels, AVX2 optimizations for the low-delay mode, visual quality fixes, and a variety of other fixes and code improvements.

SVT-AV1 v1.1 isn't one of the largest releases in recent times for the project but is another great incremental update on top of all the strides they have made in recent months. From some quick benchmarking of SVT-AV1 v1.1 on at least Ryzen 5000 series hardware, I am not seeing any major performance changes compared to v1.0 in the presets and video input files I am benchmarking with but just some minor differences from the preset tuning.


Downloads and more details on SVT-AV1 v1.1 for this leading CPU-based AV1 open-source video encoder via AOMediaCodec's GitLab.
