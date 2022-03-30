Intel Preparing For SVT-AV1 1.0 Video Encoder With More AVX2 Optimizations

Back in January Intel engineers released SVT-AV1 0.9 with significant speed-ups to this open-source AV1 encoder while now as we roll into Q2, SVT-AV1 v1.0 is being readied for launch.
Tagged on Tuesday was the first release candidate for SVT-AV1 v1.0.0. The SVT-AV1 1.0-rc1 release adds more AVX2 optimizations for further speeding up this leading open-source CPU-based AV1 encoder. SVT-AV1 1.0 has also been added S-frames support, the "--fast-decode" option now works for presets M0 to M10 (the option was added in v0.9.1 but just for M5 to M10 there), more robust rate control parameter verification, various tuning of the preset levels, and various memory optimizations.
SVT-AV1 1.0 doesn't appear to be as significant from the feature/performance changes as the v0.9 cycle, but still will be fun to benchmark given more AVX2 optimizations and other tuning. When that official SVT-AV1 1.0.0 release is in sight, I'll surely be firing up some benchmarks with continuing to be mesmerized by the performance improvements made by Intel engineers with their Scalable Video Technology encoders. SVT-AV1 has made immense progress and led the AV1 encoding scene since its introduction three years ago already and just another one of Intel's many prominent open-source projects.
Those wanting to try out the SVT-AV1 1.0 release candidate can find the current sources up on the AOMediaCodec GitLab.
3 Comments