Intel Releases SVT-AV1 1.0 For Speedy AV1 Video Encoding

Intel in cooperation with the Alliance for Open Media has done on a terrific job on the development of SVT-AV1 for open-source, high performance CPU-based AV1 video encoding. This morning marks the release of SVT-AV1 1.0.Intel has rapidly advanced SVT-AV1 since we noticed the code in early 2019 and Intel then went on to formally announce it in April 2019 . Over the past three years they have pushed countless performance optimizations and other improvements to this AV1 video encoder.It was just back in January that SVT-AV1 0.9 released while this morning SVT-AV1 v1.0 was christened as their latest major milestone. More GPUs are beginning to appear with AV1 encode capabilities while SVT-AV1 1.0 is there for all the CPUs from mobile/desktop to servers for speedy AV1 CPU-based encoding.With SVT-AV1 1.0 there is additional AVX2 optimizations for making this encoder even faster with modern CPUs. Additionally SVT-AV1 1.0 adds S-frames support, expanded use of fast-decode for more preset levels, visual quality improvements, various fixes, other preset tuning, updated documentation, and other improvements.

Overall SVT-AV1 1.0 is a rather nice release and nice to see these improvements over the past three years culminate with now hitting the 1.0 milestone.SVT-AV1 1.0 is available from AOMedia's GitLab . I'll be running SVT-AV1 1.0 benchmarks shortly -- see current CPU comparison benchmarks of SVT-AV1 via OpenBenchmarking.org