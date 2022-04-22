Intel Releases SVT-AV1 1.0 For Speedy AV1 Video Encoding
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 22 April 2022 at 07:27 AM EDT. 7 Comments
INTEL --
Intel in cooperation with the Alliance for Open Media has done on a terrific job on the development of SVT-AV1 for open-source, high performance CPU-based AV1 video encoding. This morning marks the release of SVT-AV1 1.0.

Intel has rapidly advanced SVT-AV1 since we noticed the code in early 2019 and Intel then went on to formally announce it in April 2019. Over the past three years they have pushed countless performance optimizations and other improvements to this AV1 video encoder.

It was just back in January that SVT-AV1 0.9 released while this morning SVT-AV1 v1.0 was christened as their latest major milestone. More GPUs are beginning to appear with AV1 encode capabilities while SVT-AV1 1.0 is there for all the CPUs from mobile/desktop to servers for speedy AV1 CPU-based encoding.

With SVT-AV1 1.0 there is additional AVX2 optimizations for making this encoder even faster with modern CPUs. Additionally SVT-AV1 1.0 adds S-frames support, expanded use of fast-decode for more preset levels, visual quality improvements, various fixes, other preset tuning, updated documentation, and other improvements.


Overall SVT-AV1 1.0 is a rather nice release and nice to see these improvements over the past three years culminate with now hitting the 1.0 milestone.

SVT-AV1 1.0 is available from AOMedia's GitLab. I'll be running SVT-AV1 1.0 benchmarks shortly -- see current CPU comparison benchmarks of SVT-AV1 via OpenBenchmarking.org.
7 Comments
Related News
Intel Publishes Open-Source PSE Firmware
Raptor Lake P Lands In Mesa For Intel's OpenGL/Vulkan Linux Drivers
Intel Alder Lake Performance Fix To Be Backported To Linux 5.15 LTS
New Intel TSX Fixes For The Linux Kernel Queue Up, Forces Off TSX "Development Mode"
Intel Adding Linux Idle Driver Support For Alder Lake
Intel Raptor Lake P Linux Graphics Driver Support Being Prepared
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Sony Contributes ~73%+ Performance Improvement For exFAT Linux Driver
Google Chrome/Chromium Experimenting With A Qt Back-End
Debian To Consider Changing How It Treats Closed-Source Firmware
NVIDIA Posts Open-Source DRM Kernel Driver For NVDLA
GNU C Library Dropping Various SSSE3 Optimized Code Paths
Box86 0.2.6 / Box64 0.1.8 Released With Working Steam & Steam Play On Non-x86 CPUs
LXQt 1.1 Released With XDG Desktop Portal Integration, Other New Features
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Candidate Images For Last Minute Testing